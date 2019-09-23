Help for flood victims from Lincolnshire Freemasons

Lincolnshire Freemasons have contributed towards £20,000 sent to support thousands of people whose lives have been devastated by flooding in Bangladesh.

The money has been given by the Masonic Charitable Foundation, the national charity supported by all Freemasons in the UK, with members from Market Rasen among the 3,400 in Lincolnshire.

The money will be used to provide urgently-needed humanitarian assistance in the wake of floods which have killed 114 people.

More than 7.5 million other people have been affected, with 600,000 homes damaged or destroyed, plus 6,640km of roads wrecked. Other vital infrastructure has also been destroyed, together with thousands of hectares of crops

The aid being supplied will provide vital supplies for the many thousands of displaced people; including blankets, mosquito nets, water buckets and personal hygiene products, which will be distributed in Kurigram District, which has been hit especially hard by this disaster.

Lincolnshire’s Provincial Grand Master Dave Wheeler said: “Many people have died and hundreds of thousands more have been displaced by these terrible floods.

“I’m very pleased that, through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, Freemasonry is able to move so quickly to provide this essential funding for Plan International UK who are providing rapid support to those worst affected by this disaster.”

Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, said: “We’re hugely grateful for this generous contribution. These funds will make an enormous difference to hundreds of families affected and help them get back on their feet.”