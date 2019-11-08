Help flooding in for Rasen couple

A Market Rasen couple have been overwhelmed by the support they have received after their house flooded.

Yvonne and Jeff Horrocks woke up this morning (Friday) to fine water pouring in to their house after heavy rain caused river levels to rise.

River levels are high EMN-190811-160906001

Their home backs on to De Aston School field which has extensive flooding.

As soon as people heard of the couple’s plight, help started to arrive.

Market Rasen Action Group members headed straight to the house to help out, Tesco in Market Rasen sent down plastic boxes, sandwiches and food for the couple’s two dogs.

Frozen food was taken care of by Nikki at the Bistro and valuables from the house are now been removed and are in safe keeping at various homes.

Rasen's rugby ground is flooded EMN-190811-160620001

Yvonne said: “People have been so kind and we really couldn’t have managed without them all.

“A big thank you to The Olive for providing us and our dogs accommodation for the night.”