Heartfelt meeting at Tealby

Members of Tealby WI had fun making heart-shaped wreaths, with the expert help of June Wrath, at their October meeting.

Hugh Nott, a local historian from Tealby, will be the speaker at the November meeting and everyone is welcome to attend.

The charge for visitors is £3, which includes light refreshments.

The annual Tealby WI and St Barnabas Hospice Festive Fayre will be held on November 16 in Tealby Memorial Hall.

Go along between 10.30am and 3pm when there will be more than 20 craft and gift stalls.

Refreshments, including gluten free items, will also be on sale.

Later in the month, on Thursday, November 28, the WI will be holding a charity coffee morning.

The event will run from 10am to noon and will be supporting No More Violence Against Women.

Proceeds from the coffee morning will go to the women’s refuge at Grimsby.