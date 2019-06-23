Have your say on fresh initiatives for Rasen teenagers

Ideas for more community facilities for young people are being encouraged at a Market Rasen centre.

The New Life Centre, in the town’s former social club in Serpentine Street, is inviting anyone aged 11 to 17 to an ideas evening next week.

Go along between 7pm and 8.30pm on Friday, June 28 to have a say in what you would like to see.

Mike May, one of the New Life Church leaders, said: “Our newly refurbished centre is spacious and we’d love to hear from young people themselves as to how it can be used more by young people from the local community, especially on Friday evenings in the future.

“We have facilities for pool and table tennis, as well as space for chilling and chatting, making music and more.”

The New Life Church recently celebrated its first year of ownership of the building.

During that time, the building has been transformed into a light and airy multi-purpose centre.

Mike added: “Fresh ideas and initiatives from teenagers themselves will be welcome, so head on down to New Life Centre in Serpentine Street on June 28.

“A warm welcome awaits and free refreshments will be available. “

For further information contact Rhona Sheppard at the New Life Office on 01673 849941/07813 691733 or visit www.marketrasennewlife church.co.uk .