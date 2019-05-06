Have you seen ‘distressed’ missing woman in Louth?

Have you seen missing Lisa Jane Gray?

Lincolnshire Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person today (Monday).

A police spokesman said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of 41-year-old Lisa Jane Gray who left Louth Hospital in a distressed state at around 11.30am this morning (Monday). We believe she may be driving a grey Volkswagen Polo.

“She is described as 5’5” tall, stocky build with short brown hair shaved at the sides and longer on top.

“She was wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, dark green tracksuit bottoms and beige and black trainers.”

Call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 143 of May 6 if you believe you have seen Lisa.