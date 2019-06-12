Have a ‘pawsome’ day out in Lincoln

RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch is holding a fun day for all the family and your doggy companions this Sunday, June 16.

There will be stalls, food and drink, face painting, crafts, entertainment and the chance to be crowned winner in the first ever nationwide Ponycycle championships at the event at City Square in Lincoln.

One Fun Day is taking place simultaneously at 20 RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales on June 16, the charity’s 195th birthday, and it is a chance to learn all about what the charity does in your area and raise money to help it continue its vital work.

Jo Hockley, Event Manager at the RSPCA, said: “One Fun Day is launching this year and is a chance for all the family to have fun and also to showcase some of the amazing work that goes on at the RSPCA every day helping the animals who need us most.

“There will be everything from fun stalls, games and food to the chance to test out your riding skills on one of our Ponycycles.

“The event takes place on Father’s Day, so why not bring your dad and see if he can beat riders from around the country to be crowned Ponycycle champion.

“The RSPCA can only do the fantastic work it does with the generous support of the public so by coming along and enjoying yourself you will be helping us continue to be there for animals in the Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch.”

Visitors can also watch a pet first aid demonstration and find out all about animals in the branch’s care at the event, which runs from 11am to 4.30pm.

One Fun Day will help raise money for RSPCA Lincolnshire Mid and Lincoln Branch to continue to help animals in the area.

Last year, the branch rehomed 257 animals and helped provide veterinary care for 23 pets in need.

To find out more about your local One Fun Day, visit: www.facebook.com/events/1331268570399345/

For more information about One Fun Day and the different events taking place across the country, visit the RSPCA’s website.