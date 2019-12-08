Harvest funds support senior lunch at Binbrook

Following on from a successful Harvest Festival at Binbrook Primary School, some of the money raised has gone to support a local good cause.

FOBS, the Friends of Binbrook School, has donated half the proceeds to the Binbrook Senior Citizens’ Christmas Lunch Fund.

The school will be holding a Senior Citizen Christmas Coffee Morning and sing-a-long on Wednesday, December 18.

Any senior citizens in Binbrook or Brookenby, whether related or not to anyone in the school, is invited to go along at 9.30am to join in the fun.