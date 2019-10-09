Harvest for Market Rasen Rotary Club

Market Rasen Rotarians, their wives, partners and friends gathered in the Tennyson d’Eyncourt Memorial Hall at Tealby to enjoy their annual harvest supper.

Harvest hymns and songs were sung with gusto to the accompaniment of Rtn Tony Neale on the organ.

Bob Winter, with help from Peter Robinson and Derek Anderson, auctioned donated harvest produce.

The auction, together with a ‘locate the winning squares’ competition, raised £240 towards gifts for the children who will attend the Rotary Christmas Carol Concert on Monday December 9 in Market Rasen Methodist Chapel.

President Jo Bowman represented the Rotary Club’s Golf committee and presented a cheque for £3,360 to Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance representative Faye Namm, as a result of this summer’s golf competition.

Derek Anderson, chair of the Rotary Community Committee, reported the club has recently sent a donation of £200 to the Rock Foundation, to support the development of their premises and activities in Caistor.

Kelsey Primary School had also benefitted from a donation towards help in laying a new PE sports floor.

