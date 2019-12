Market Rasen has been looking decidedly festive with businesses getting into the seasonal spirit with the Christmas window competition, sponsored by the town’s Tesco store.

It proved to be a difficult choice to decide on which was the ‘Best Dressed’, but in the end it was the March Hare who won through with their Narnia inspired window.

Team manager at Tesco Market Rasen, Rachael Bell presented the trophy to owner Trevor Guerin, who said he was ‘surprised and delighted to have been chosen’.