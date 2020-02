Holton le Moor WI welcomed Hannah Dale to their February meeting.

Hannah is the owner and founder of ‘Wrendale Designs’ and gave members a brief history of the rise of the company, from sole trader to the worldwide company that it is today.

Hannah also took along just a small selection of the distinctive Wrendale collection, which ranges from greetings cards to handbags.

The next meeting of the WI will be held in the Moot Hall on March 12 at 2.15pm.

From April, meetings will start at 7.15pm.