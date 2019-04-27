Green light for more new homes in Dunholme

The final two phases of a 275-home development in Dunholme have been given the go ahead.

Chestnut Homes has submitted plans to West Lindsey District Council for 77 homes and 76 homes on The Meadows, Lincoln Road/Honeyholes Road.

When outline plans were originally approved, Chestnut Homes managing director David Newton said the scheme would “provide a thoughtfully-designed development of much-needed new homes in a suitable location in Dunholme and will help to meet housing need locally”.

Documents before the council say the developers want to create a “village feel” for the area, and have included a green at the heart of the village to enhance that.

They were approved by the delegated powers of West Lindsey District Council officers.

Phase three will be built to the north of the boundary with Honeyholes Lane behind properties on Merlswen, with phase four next door completing the link between the two roads.

The overall development will see a quarter of the new houses be classed as ‘affordable homes’.

As part of the agreement Chestnut Homes has been asked to contribute £657,393 towards education provision and £116,875 for healthcare.

The company will also contribute a further £483,050 for road improvements.

This will include the work to upgrade the A46/Lincoln Road junction at Centurion Garage.

Lincolnshire County Council’s Planning and Regulation Committee approved plans for a roundabout at the junction of Lincoln Road and the A46 in Dunholme.

It is hoped a new roundabout, along with the improvement of visibility on the A46 to the east, will improve safety and reduce congestion at the current simple T- junction.