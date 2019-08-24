Green light for Faldingworth family farm’s stables venture

A family farm is set to open stables to the public in a bid to support its operations.

Alde Felde Farm in Spridlington Road, Faldingworth has been given the green light to convert a farm building into 10 stables for horses, and change agricultural land to paddocks.

In a letter to West Lindsey District Council, applicant Mr Wells said: “The change of use of the barn for stables would create diversification within our business, and help support our family farming enterprise.”

Mr Wells said there was existing access to the site providing good visibility on to Spridlington Road.

He said: “Access is via a tarmacked drive from Spridlington Road and there is an area of hardstanding at the rear of the buildings which would provide safe and accessible parking for visitors to the livery for up to 10 vehicles.

“We would like to build up the number of horses stabled to 10 if possible, but starting with initially three or four.

“We will supply all the straw direct from the farm and any requirements for hay if necessary, so there would not be any other deliveries for feed as individuals would bring their own concentrate/feed.

“Horse delivery would usually only be once on arrival, with the view that owners would ride out locally in the area.

“Visitors to the yard are limited to the owners themselves.”

Approving the application, WLDC executive director of operations, Mark Sturgess said: “The principle of development is acceptable as it involves a proposal for agricultural diversification in an appropriate location, and of a scale which is appropriate for both the location and appropriate to the business need.

“It is also considered that the proposal will not have a negative impact on the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers, or have a detrimental visual impact on the countryside.”