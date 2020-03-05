Grand celebration brings support for Marie Curie

A North Willingham grandmother has celebrated her 80th birthday by thinking of others.

Ann Semple celebrated the occasion with more than 100 of her family and friends, but instead of cards and gifts, she asked them to make a donation to the Marie Curie charity.

Ann knows only too well how charities such as Marie Curie can support people in their darkest hours, having made use of the end of life nursing service some years ago for her aunt.

Ann said: “It is a fantastic amount and I want to thank everyone who made a donation.

“I had a lovely time on my birthday and I am pleased to have supported Marie Curie too.

“I want to thank my family - Andrew and Jean, Amanda and Stuart, Guy and Clare - for all their help too.”

Over the years, Ann has supported numerous charities through young farmers, tractor runs and collections at family occasions.

She said: “I wanted to do a different charity this time, so I thought I would support the good work that Marie Curie does.”

Last week, Ann handed over the result of her collection to Lauren Alexander-Lee, the charity’s community fundraiser for Lincolnshire - a whopping £1,150.

Lauren was delighted to receive the money, which she said will fund six and a half nights of care for someone.

Lauren continued: “ Marie Curie is the biggest nursing service in the UK and we really rely on the public to help us.

“I want to thank Ann and her family for thinking of us in this way.

“It is only through donations like this that we can fund our nursing service and make sure they can go out every night throughout the year.”