Going up! £90 hike in price of Rasen parking permit

Residents in Market Rasen will be have to pay extra for a permit to park in the town as West Lindsey District Council plans to increase charges.

The proposed changes are expected to come into force from April 1 this year.

The increase will affect 84 existing permit holders - and anyone who wants to buy one for the first time.

If approved, the charges for a five day (Monday to Friday) permit will rise from £174 to £258 (£144 to £210 if paid by direct debit).

The charges for a six day permit (Monday to Saturday) are expected to increase from £216 to £306 (£180 to £264 if paid by direct debit).

WLDC says the new prices still represent a significant saving on hourly charges while two hours free parking will continue.

The proposed changes come after WLDC conducted a review of parking charges in Market Rasen between August and September in 2018.

Residents were asked for their views on a number of options:

They were:

•increasing the price of five and six day permits over a two year period.

•retaining the two hours free parking period, increasing to the full cost in April 2019.

• scrapping the free parking and implementing a 50p charge with no increase in permits.

According to WLDC, 1,171 people responded to the survey.

Figures show 740 people (66.8%) voted in favour of increasing the price of a five and six day permit over a two year period.

A report was taken to the Prosperous Communities Committee in October 2018 where the second option (increasing to the full cost in April 2019) was recommended as part of the fees and charges setting process

At the time, Market Rasen Town Council slammed the consultation and called for an extension.

Councillors claimed many residents would be on holiday between over August and September and would not be able to comment.

In a statement, a WLDC spokesman said: “A consultation exercise was undertaken prior to the approval of the Market Rasen Car Park Strategy.

“The strategy says that charges will be set on a cost recovery basis, the first two hours parking period will be free, permit charges will fund continuation of the two hour free period, the maximum discount for permits will be 50% of the day rate, and the 2020/21 charges will be reviewed as part of fees and charges.

“The charges have therefore been increased in line with the strategy.

“The new permit price has been set at a rate that is estimated to achieve cost recovery and represents circa 50% saving on buying a daily ticket.

“In total, there are 84 Market Rasen permit holders of which all have been written to or emailed individually in regards to the price increase.”

According to the council, there are no plans to increase the general parking fee.

A spokesman from Market Rasen Town Council said : “It was highlighted at our Finance and Facilities Committee that the District Council‘s proposed increase in permit parking charges was the result of a public consultation that took place 18 months to two years ago. This formed part of the preferred option.

“We remain committed to the provision of affordable parking in Market Rasen hence their decision to provide free parking on the market place.”

