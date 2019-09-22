Going all out for Macmillan in Rasen

September is the time when people take on some hair-raising antics - or just sit back with a coffee - to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Market Rasen Golf Club was the first venue to get the fundraising rolling by holding a ‘Brave the Shave’ event.

Brave the Shave at Market Rasen Golf Club EMN-190916-221515001

Club stewardess Janet Parkinson led the way, with Jamie Smith, and Sarah Bristow also agreeing to the close cut, while Luke Parkinson and Dan Clarke bared themselves for a chest wax.

The event raised £700 for Macmillan and was organised to support Janet with her own personal experience of cancer.

The golf club will be hoping to raise even more this coming Monday, September 23, when they hold a coffee morning at the Legsby Road venue from 10am to 2pm.

A charge of £2.50 per person will allow for unlimited coffee and cake.

Brave the Shave at Market Rasen Golf Club EMN-190916-221505001

There will also be a tombola.

Monday will also see coffee mornings at Market Rasen Methodist Church, and in the committee room of the Festival Hall in Caistor Road.

The event in the church will run at the usual Monday coffee morning time of 9.15am to 11.15am, while the Festival Hall event, organised by Market Rasen Town Council, will run from 10am to noon.

Other Macmillan Coffee events taking place are:

All smiles before the Brave the Shave at Market Rasen Golf Club EMN-190916-221455001

○ Stitch Witchm, Union Street, Market Rasen - Friday, September 27, 9am to 4pm; big raffle, guess the name of the Teddy (a beautiful hand made jointed traditional bear), guess how many buttons in the jar to win a bottle of something good, cake and drink.

○ Binbrook Reading Room - Friday, September 27, 6pm to 8pm; organised by Binbrok Scout Group.

○ B17 Cafe, Binbrook - Sunday, September 29, 10am to noon.

Each year, the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning event raises thousands of pounds for the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.

Brave the Shave at Market Rasen Golf Club EMN-190916-221525001

The first ever Coffee Morning happened way back in 1990.

It was a rather small affair with a simple idea: guests would gather over coffee and donate the cost of their cuppa to the Macmillan charity in the process.

It was so effective, they did it again the next year – only this time nationally.

Since then, more than £200 million has been raised for Macmillan in this way.