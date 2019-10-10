Getting to the core of harvest time at Legsby Apple Day

An annual event in Legsby this weekend will help people deal with the glut of apples their garden trees will, hopefully, have produced.

The free community pressing event has become a village tradition, but it is open to anyone to go along to - even if you don’t have any apples to take with you.

Legsby Community Apple Day 2018 EMN-190610-132410001

The event will be held at Forge End in the village from noon this Sunday, October 13.

Look out for the bunting visible from the main road.

Take along with you your apples and containers to take away your freshly pressed apple juice.

Organisers recommend clean plastic milk containers as these freeze well.

It is also helpful to take along a chopping board and a knife.

As well as everyone working together to press the apples, there will be refreshments and baked goods on sale.

To keep everyone entertained, the Barnyard Bandidos will be performing once again.