Get your thinking heads on and get along to the Playgoers River Head Theatre in Louth this Friday, August 30.

The Friends of Louth Playgoers have organised a quiz night.

There will be a sounds round, timeline teaser, picture round and ‘play your cards right’ game.

The fun starts at 7pm, with teams of up to six players welcome; no booking required.

The cost is £2 per person and the bar will be open.