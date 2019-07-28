Get out on pitch for walking football taster at Rasen centre

Walking football is sweeping the nation and, after a successful start at Caistor, it is now heading to Market Rasen.

The Wolds Wanderers is going from strength to strength at Caistor, with a Monday session, kicking off at 11am, being added to the weekly Wednesday morning sessions.

Now, a regular evening session is being planned for the De Aston Leisure Centre astro turf.

A taster session will be held on Monday August 5, with a 6.30pm kick-off and organiser Gary Fenwick is keen to get people involved.

He said: “The rules of walking football are much the same as its speedier cousin, however there are some differences.

The squads are smaller, free kicks are indirect, non- contact, kick-ins replace throws, there are no offsides, the ball must be kept below head height and, of course, anything so much as a jog is prohibited.

“It’s walking, but definitely more than a stroll in the park.

“There are loads of health benefits too; players tend to lose weight, some have been able to come off their diabetic medication, and all report increased levels of happiness.

“We are looking to recruit players over the age of 55 from the Market Rasen area; whatever your ability, just give it a go.”

To register an interest, or for more information, contact Gary on 07585 602556.