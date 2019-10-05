Gardening winners at Market Rasen Club

Market Rasen Gardening Club held their annual Autumn Show in the Methodist school room.

In total, there were 60 exhibits in the fruit, vegetable and flower sections.

The winner of the Marion Cooper Cup was Bill Roberts, while the Fred Green Cup was won by Rita Goulsbra. The best in show was Bill Roberts, for his tomatoes, and the overall winner was Rob Clark.

The club’s next meeting will be on October 22, at 7.15pm, when the speaker will be Liz Webster talking about ‘Plants for Different Places in the Garden’.