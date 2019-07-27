Fundraising shot for lifesavers at Nettleton event

Organisers of a charity day in Nettleton have presented local LIVES groups with a cheque for £1,300.

Rachel Gibbons, of Holton le Moor with Moortown LIVES, and Lydia Walton, Kelsey with Howsham LIVES, went along to collect the cheque from the Chairman Lincoln Level Shots, Ivor Hallam and committee members.

This was part of the money raised at the Nettleton Lodge Shooting Ground fund raising day, held in conjunction with Lincoln Level Shots, and an equal amount will go to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.