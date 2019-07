Caistor market place was the place to be on Saturday as the annual street party went heroic.

Fancy dress was optional, but lots of people took the opportunity to grab their capes or lycra jumpsuits to get into the spirit of the day.

Caistor Goes.......Heroes EMN-190807-121637001

The afternoon and evening was packed with live music, street entertainment, arts and crafts for all ages to enjoy.

The climbing wall and caving experience proved particularly popular.

Thanks go to the event sponsors, without whom the party couldn’t take place.

Caistor Goes......Heroes EMN-190807-121339001

Caistor Goes......Heroes EMN-190807-121315001

Caistor Goes......Heroes EMN-190807-121327001

Caistor Goes......Heroes EMN-190807-121241001

Caistor Goes.......Heroes EMN-190807-121028001

Caistor Goes.......Heroes EMN-190807-121515001

Caistor Goes.......Heroes EMN-190807-121503001

Caistor Goes.......Heroes EMN-190807-121451001