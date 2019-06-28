Fun for all the family to enjoy at Middle Rasen Gala Day

Gala Day is back at Middle Rasen this weekend, and this year there are some new attractions.

Market Rasen Golf Club will be taking along their golf dart board, where the winning prize will be a four-ball golf voucher.

There will also be the chance to see the 24-foot rowing boat Richard Harries will be crossing the Atlantic in next year.

The popular climbing wall will be back, and youngsters will be able to have fun on the inflatable slide and bouncy castle too, as well as the hook a duck for little ones.

There will be plenty of other fun activities too, including a coconut shy, the very competitive shuffleboard, ‘Spin the Wheel’ and many more for all ages to enjoy.

Children’s races will take place in the early afternoon, and fans of Brian Hellyer will be delighted to hear this amazing magician will be back to entertain everyone, and put on his magic show for the children.

Refreshments will be served throughout the day, with children’s party box lunches, plus BBQ sausages and burgers from around 12 noon.

Pooches and their owners are welcome to take part in the Fun Dog Show too.

The event runs from 11am to 4pm at Middle Rasen Village Hall and Playing Field.

For more information visit middlerasengala.weebly.com .