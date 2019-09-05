Fun for all at Wragby Show

Showers failed to dampen spirits at Wragby Show and Country Fayre over the weekend as crowds flocked to the popular annual event.

The 37th annual event was held at Catcham’s Corner, Goltho and, once again, there was a vast array of stalls, events and competitions for visitors to enjoy.

The Horticulture section was not held this year owing to an untimely retirement of some committee members, but all other events were well supported including a dog show, cattle, sheep and heavy horse turn outs.

The coveted Supreme Champion in the Heavy Horse Parade were Maurice Poucher and Emily Presgrave, who were presented with the Herring Trophy by local farmer Christopher Bourn, who provides the site for the show.

Speaking after the show, committee member Jude Wilkinson said: “Wragby Show was a great success.

“Visitors came from near and far to see the attractions and entertainment on offer throughout the day.

“The weather was kind with lots of sunshine and only a couple of showers which didn’t stop people from coming through the gates or enjoying their day.

“Comments from visitors were very positive, with many saying that they had a great day and loved the tradition of the show

“We appreciate the generous support of sponsors, exhibitors, competitors, trade stands, judges and stewards and thank everyone who helped towards the lead up to the show and on the day.

“We would like to say a special thank you to Hugh Bourn Farms Ltd for the preparation and loan of their land for the show field and car parking.

“We hope to see everyone again next year!”

Last year’s show saw £11,000 donated to Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, Samaritans, Sophie’s Journey, Wragby Helping Hands, Horncastle Community Larder, Lincs MS Therapy Centre and Happy Hooves.

Proceeds from this year will go to Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, CALM, St George’s Church at Goltho, Mattdotcom, Wragby Swimming Pool and the Wragby Chef.

The Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society receives donations every year as this was the late Hugh Bourn’s chosen charity.

What was supposed to be a fun day out for our Horncastle News reporter and her partner took a turn for the worse when their dog Tara suddenly had a seizure.

The volunteer team at Wragby Show jumped into action and arranged for an on-call vet to check on Tara.

Two staff members from VIPPIES Lincoln spent time with Tara and offered support until the vet arrived.

Within half an hour, a vet from Lincs Veterinary Solutions Ltd arrived on site and stayed until the dog had recovered.