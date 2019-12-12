Frugal lunch for Rasen Rotarians

Members of Market Rasen Rotary Club travelled to the Rock Foundation cafe at Caistor for a ‘frugal’ lunch.

On the menu was a bowl of soup, a roll and a mince pie, remembering this would be a feast for many in the world.

Some of the Rotarians attending the frugal lunch at the Rock Foundation cafe in Caistor

The grace remembered the farming communities in Lincolnshire, recently so badly hit by flooding.

All members, whether attending this meeting or not, paid their full normal lunch price and the difference in cost was part of the contribution to the Rotary Foundation fund, which supports projects such as the scheme to rid the world of polio.

Rtn Myland reported £336 had been collected by Market Rasen Rotary members for the Poppy Appeal.

Rtn Anderson reported two cheques, each for £100, had been awarded to primary schools in Market Rasen and Nettleton towards the purchase of defibrillators.

A further award of £100 was given to De Aston School hardship fund and it was confirmed they will also be supporting an environmental project by De Aston School to compete at the Lincolnshire Show.