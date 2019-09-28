Free info day for parents and carers at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall

Lincolnshire Parent Carer Forum is holding a free signposting and information day in Market Rasen next week.

The event will take place in the Festival Hall on Monday, September 30, and is aimed at parents or carers of anyone with a disability or additional needs.

There will be lots of help, information and support all under one roof.

There is no need to book, just call in to the Caistor Road venue between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Free refreshments will be available too.

For details of the stands at the event and for more about the Forum, visit www.lincspcf.org.uk