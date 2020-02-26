Free beginners running course with Caistor club

Caistor Running Club is running another of its popular courses for beginners - and best of all it is free.

The club was set up in 2011 and now has more than 170 members.

This is the seventh year the beginners course has been put on by the club .

More than 150 people have successfully completed it, thanks to the gradual build up and friendly help from club members.

The course is aimed at absolute beginners, and those wanting to get back into running, with multiple speed groups to cater for any ability.

The aim is to start from scratch, and have participants jogging for 30 minutes within eight weeks.

The course is free and open to anyone over 11 years of age.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 should be accompanied by an adult.

The course will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, but those who can’t make every session will be given full guidance.

A spokesman for Caistor Running Club said: “There is no commitment to join the club after completing the course, although many do and some have said it has changed their lives forever.”

The eight-week ‘Couch to 5K’ beginners course starts on Tuesday March 19 and/or Thursday March 21 at 6.30pm, at Caistor Sorts and Social Club in Brigg Road.

Early booking is advised; visit caistorrunningclub.com/beginners or call 07778 002966.