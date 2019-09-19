Freddie wins world rowing medal three years after taking up sport

A university student from the Market Rasen area has won a bronze medal for Great Britain at the European Rowing Championships - despite only taking up the sport three years ago.

Freddie Strawson, from Thoresway, was selected to represent Great Britain in the men’s team at the European Rowing under 23 Championships in Greece - and now he has his sights set on the Olympic Games.

Freddie, 22, described his achievement as ‘amazing’ after juggling his studies with a gruelling training schedule on the River Tyne in Newcastle.

He said: “I spend up to 30 hours a week training, twice a day every day, all the way through December when it’s freezing cold, when it’s raining.

“It’s worth it when you achieve something like I have.

“I can look back at all the training and feel it’s been worth it, there’s not many feelings like it.

“I feel a real sense of happiness within myself, real satisfaction and I have relief.

“Before [I got to Greece] it sort of didn’t feel real, then once we were there, in Greece, [I felt] really proud to represent my country, that I’d made it.

“It was a lot of fun.

“It was amazing to come away with something to show for it.

“It’s really motivating me going forward.

“I want to keep rowing and see where I can get with it.

“I would love to row in the Olympics.”

Freddie started rowing when he went to university in Newcastle three years ago. He has now finished his degree, but is returning to the city to do a masters course - and continue rowing.

He said: “At the freshers’ fair I was just walking round and someone said ‘you’re big, fancy giving rowing a go?’, and I said ‘yes, okay’.

“I turned up and quite liked it, and then I got really into it.

“The second two years I really went for it and put most effort and time into it - I sacrificed quite a lot for it.”

Freddie’s mum, Kerry Strawson said: “It was hugely exciting, the whole build up was very exciting.

“Of all the European countries taking part they were second position all the way, then pipped at the post.

“The whole race was very close, it was amazing.

“I felt incredibly proud seeing him stand up on the podium and get a medal.

“That he’s got a medal for Great Britain is amazing.

“To get where he has in this time scale is quite an achievement.”

Freddie’s team was beaten by one length by Ukraine, and the race was won by favourites Romania.

Freddie started rowing when he went to university in Newcastle three years ago. He has now finished his degree, but is returning to the city to do a masters course - and continue rowing.

He said: “At the freshers’ fair I was just walking round and someone said ‘you’re big, fancy giving rowing a go?’, and I said ‘yes, okay’.

“I turned up and quite liked it, and then I got really into it.

“The second two years I really went for it and put most effort and time into it - I sacrificed quite a lot for it.”

Freddie’s mum, Kerry Strawson said: “It was hugely exciting, the whole build up was very exciting.

“Of all the European countries taking part they were second position all the way, then pipped at the post.

“The whole race was very close, it was amazing.

“I felt incredibly proud seeing him stand up on the podium and get a medal.

“That he’s got a medal for Great Britain is amazing.

“To get where he has in this time scale is quite an achievement.”

Freddie’s team was beaten by one length by Ukraine, and the race was won by favourites Romania.