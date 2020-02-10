Former Rasen ‘schoolboy’ rockets to an Oscar win

Its not often there is a Market Rasen connection at the Oscars, but this year there was, as a former secondary modern boy stood shoulder to shoulder with his writing partner of half a century.

The songwriting partnership of Elton John and Bernie Taupin received the Oscar for the Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards held in Hollywood on last night (Sunday).

Taupin attended Market Rasen Secondary Modern in the 1960s, leaving school at the age of 15.

Just two years later, he answered the advertisement that led to his collaboration with Elton John - and the rest, as they say is history.

Their meeting and subsequent partnership was told in the biopic ‘Rocketman’ and it was a song from that film - I’m Gonna Love Me Again - that earned the creative pair the award.

Collecting the award, Taupin, now 69, said: “Being here with this guy; I don’t have words for it.

“This is justification for 53 years of hammering it out.”

Of course, Taupin is not the only award-winning songwriter to have emerged from a Market Rasen School.

Rob Temperton attended Market Rasen’s De Aston School in the 1960s.

Most notably, Temperton was behind some of Michael Jackson’s biggest hits , including ‘Thriller’.

In 1986, Temperton was nominated for the Best Original Song Oscar for ‘Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister)’, which he wrote with Quincy Jones and Lionel Richie for The Color Purple.

He was also nominated for Best Original Score along with the 11 other composers who worked on The Color Purple.

In 2017, six months after his death at the age of 66, a plaque was unveiled to Temperton at De Aston School.