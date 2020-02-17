Footsteps in the snowdrops at Gunby Hall

A winter wonderland of white greeted visitors to Gunby Hall when a series of sell-out snowdrop walks were held.

The annual one-hour guided walks are a popular sign spring is on its way.

Astrid Busse-Wilson, age five, enjoying the snowdrops.

Nearly 100 people explored the historic grounds over the five days.

Astrid Gatenby, Visitor Experience and Volunteering Manager, said: “The snowdrop walks were again very popular.

“Our expert volunteers led the tours that showed people the usual and hidden places snowdrops can be found at Gunby.”

The Grade 1 listed hall and gardens opens to the public for the season on Sunday, March 1, so long as the grassed parking area is not too wet. Later in the year, a new £400 car park will open to prevent closures.

Natsha Johnson, senior gardener, and Sam Hodgson, gardener, viewing the snowdrops for the walks. ANL-200217-131337001

l The next big event is Cadbury Easter Egg Hunts, from April 10-13.

Visitors heading for a warm drink and cake after the walk. ANL-200217-131421001

A series of snowdrop walks have been held to mark spring is just around the corner. ANL-200217-131445001