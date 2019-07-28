Food, fun and surf boarding for De Aston students at prom event

De Aston’s Year 11 students pulled out all the stops for their end of year celebration, donning gowns, sequins and suits for their glamorous prom event.

The prom was held at Doubletree’s Forest Pines hotel.

De Aston Year 11 Prom EMN-190723-081723001

As always, the students arrived in style - with their choice of transport ranging from the more traditional cars and limos to tractors and even a child’s bike.

During the fun-packed evening, the students enjoyed a three- course meal, followed by dinner, dancing...... and surfboarding!

○ Photos by De Aston

