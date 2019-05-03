Focus on fine food and family fun at Rasen event

Food and family fun is the focus for a special weekend of events in Market Rasen this Saturday and Sunday.

Market Rasen Town Partnership has organised the first Market Rasen Food Fair, which takes place this Saturday, May 4, from 10 am to 4pm in the town’s market square.

The event will feature a number of town businesses, as well as producers from further afield.

Councillor Stephen Bunney, who heads up the town partnership said: “This is the first time we have organised a food fair in Market Rasen.

“There are now several quality eateries in the town, which is rapidly becoming known as the food capital of Lincolnshire.

“This is a great opportunity for local businesses to promote their excellent produce and for residents and visitors to taste them.’

Local businesses will be providing a variety of tasty treats, including locally made ice cream and an outdoor bar selling draught beer, lager and cider.

Market Place eatery, March Hare, will be selling Lincolnshire Deli Products and providing a Hog Roast.

Mr Hudas will be showing off his Authentic curry pastes, complemented by Tikka Junction - Indian Street Food, Chicken Tikka, samosas etc.

Sue’s World of Honey will be selling honey and honey glazes, while Pick’s Organic Farm Ltd will be selling hot food, including organic burgers, sausages and bacon, as well as a selection of farm reared meats for sale.

Visitors to the food fair will be able to sample Cossack Cuisine - homemade fresh Russian food - and a range of delights, including slimming treats, from Nicky’s Nice and Naughty Bistro .

The Bottle and Carriage Ltd will be taking along their gin and Prosecco truck, which will also serve tea, coffee, and nibbles.

Councillor John Matthews, Mayor of Market Rasen is pleased to see the event taking place.

He said: “ This quality food festival is building on the success of the award-winning MR BIG markets, which came through the Mary Portas High Street Initiative”.

There will also be a family fun fair courtesy of John Armitage.

On Sunday, a family fun day will mark the 60th anniversary of the town’s Bell Playing Field.

Celebrations will begin on the Jameson Bridge Street site at 11am, with a service led by the New Life Church.

At 12.15pm, the Mayor will official open the event.

Everyone is invited to take along their own picnic and then spend the rest of the afternoon enjoying the traditional games on offer.