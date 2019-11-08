Flood alerts and warnings in place for Market Rasen and the surrounding area

There are several flood warnings and flood alerts in place in the Market Rasen area after heavy rainfall yesterday (Thursday).

There is currently a flood warning in place for properties and villages near the River Ancholme - from Bishopbridge to Brigg.

In a statement issued this morning (Friday), the Government’s Flood Warning Information Service said: “Over the past 24 hours heavy and persistent rain has been falling in the River Ancholme catchment.

“This has caused the River Ancholme to rise. High river levels have already caused flooding to low lying land and roads.

“We expect farms, homes and riverside cottages between Bishopbridge and Brigg, including Brandy Wharf, to continue to be affected throughout today, (Friday, November 8.

“Residents can ring 0345 988 1188 for advice on how to stay safe in a flood.

“Please avoid contact with flood water.

“Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the Emergency Services and Council.

“We will be closely monitoring the situation and this message will be updated as the situation changes.”

There are also flood alerts in place for the River Rase and upper River Ancholme.

In a statement today (Friday), the Government’s Flood Warning Information Service said: “The last 36 hours have seen heavy rainfall in the Rase and Upper Ancholme area, with further rain forecast.

“This means that the River Rase and upper reaches of the Ancholme have risen, which will continue to cause flooding of low lying land and roads near the river.

“The A631 road at Bishopbridge will be affected by flood water, resulting in impacts on public safety.

“We recommend that you do not drive through flood water.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

There is also a flood alert in place for the lower River Ancholme.

In a statement this morning (Friday), the Government’s Flood Warning Information Service said: “Over the last 36hrs we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Ancholme area and high levels in the Ancholme are expected to result in tidelock conditions.

“During high tide the River Ancholme is unable to discharge into the Humber Estuary and will cause localised flooding for up to 3hrs after high tide and continued flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river from the evening of Friday, November 8, onwards.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is likely and flood warnings are in force for areas on the Lower Ancholme, please check Floodline for more information.”