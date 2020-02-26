Five-year-old walks 50 miles to support hospital

An inspirational five-year-old from Kirton Lindsey has completed a 50-mile walk to raise money for local hospital services.

Ava Corlett finished her mammoth challenge at the Disney Ward at Scunthorpe hospital and managed to drum up more than £1,000 for the Health Tree Foundation.

Ava decided she wanted to raise money after hearing about a national shortage of doctors on a local radio station.

She asked her mum what she could do to help and, having looked at charities, they settled on HTF, the working name of Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust charitable funds.

The challenge saw Ava walk 1.6 miles every day throughout January and she also gave up sweets and chocolates for a month.

Ava’s mum, Charlotte, said: “The story about the shortage seems to have really stuck with her, as she kept asking me what she could do to help people who are poorly as she is too young to be a doctor yet.

“I suggested she could do a sponsored walk, but it was Ava’s idea to walk 50 miles!”

Charlotte continued: “It has definitely taken a lot of dedication and she was so excited at the thought of helping people who are unwell.

“It has been really good doing the walks together.

“We never imagined we would raise over £1,000 as we originally set a target of £250.”

Speaking after she’d finished the challenge, Ava said: “It was good but it was tiring.”

Staff, family and the charity’s mascot Scrubs the Bear all gathered to meet Ava as she crossed the finish line. The money raised will go towards the safe space bed that will be going on the Disney Ward, at Scunthorpe hospital, for children with complex needs.

Emma Hartley, Scunthorpe community champion for HTF, said: “The money Ava has raised for the charity is absolutely fantastic.

“She has done an amazing job; she is a little star!”