Fireworks at Rasen racecourse

Market Rasen and District Round Table hold their Bonfire & Fireworks night tomorrow, Tuesday November 5, at Market Rasen Racecourse

Food will be on sale from 5.30pm - mulled wine, baileys hot chocolate and BBQ will all be on offer.

There will also be a hook-a-duck and candy stall .

The bonfire will be lit at 6pm and the fireworks will begin at around 6.45pm.

Admission is £5 for adults and

£3 for children under 16 years of age.

As always, all proceeds will go to support a number of local charities.