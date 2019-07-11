Firefighters thank Rasen council for ‘vital’ cash

Market Rasen Town Council has raised a ‘much needed’ £4,500 to help firefighters in Lincolnshire.

The ‘vital’ cash was raised after the Fire Fighters Charity was selected as one of the Mayor’s charities for the 2018-19 period.

And at the town council’s July meeting, Mayor John Matthews presented Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Divisional Commander Dave Gilbert with a cheque.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Gilbert said: “On behalf of myself, the division and fire services in Lincolnshire, £4,500 is a great amount of money to raise.

“Thank you ever so much - it really is vital and very much needed.”

The Fire Fighters Charity provides services that enhance quality of life for serving and retired firefighters, fire personnel and their families through a range of support programmes including physical rehabilitation, psychological support, recuperation and a confidential helpline which provides advice, guidance and support on a wide range of concerns.

Mr Gilbert said: “This will go towards one of a number of treatment centres up and down the country, that we’re free to visit.

“I went there 20 years ago when I injured my knee.

“I can vouch for how vital this is to keep firefighters fit and healthy.

“There have been a couple of high profile incidents in Market Rasen this year sadly, but what this does is highlight the need for firefighters.”

And Mr Gilbert said Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue was looking for retained firefighters in Market Rasen and throughout the county.

He said: “We’re always looking for retained firefighters.

“Spread the word if you know people who might be interested.

“We do a lot of work on social media to reach people.

“Join what is a fantastic team at Market Rasen.”

Mayor John Matthews said: “It’s a great pleasure to present this to you.”