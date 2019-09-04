Firefighters attend basement fire in Market Rasen

Firefighters from Binbrook and Lincoln North were called to a fire at the Corn Exchange, in Market Rasen this morning (Wednesday).

A spokesman from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 8.15am to a building fire in Market Rasen.

Fire crews called to the Corn Exchange in Market Rasen'Photo: Frederick Rowlands EMN-190409-133059001

“It was a small fire in the basement.

“Appliances from Binbrook and Lincoln North attended the fire where they used hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

“They also used positive ventilation to ventilate the room.

“They returned to the station at 11.50pm.

“The cause is undetermined.”