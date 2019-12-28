Final permission for 150 new homes in Market Rasen

A joint application has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council to take forward plans for 150 homes in Market Rasen.

Developer Rippon Homes, along with landowners David Nelstrop and Prospect Place, have applied for final permission to build the development on land South of the Ridings.

The proposals were originally approved at outline stage in December 2017.

Residents from a number of nearby roads had opposed the plans, citing concerns, including flood risk and the safety of proposed open water, as well as the exacerbation of existing traffic issues and highways safety.

Market Rasen Town Council joined objectors in raising concerns including the impact on local infrastructure.

However, officers approving the plans said they would help meet local housing need and any adverse impacts would not outweigh the benefits of the development.

Prospect Place said the plans were in a suitable and sustainable location.

In a design and access statement submitted with the application in 2015, Prospect Place said: “The application proposal seeks to develop a residential scheme that will create a sense of place through the design and layout of the housing areas, utilising the relationship to the existing built environment, maximising opportunities to enhance open spaces and footpath connections.

“The application is likely to have an impact on local health and education provision in Market Rasen. The relevant bodies responsible for local doctors’ surgeries and schools have been consulted to ascertain the current capacity for health and education.”

Developers were asked to contribute £338,293 towards education and £425 per dwelling towards healthcare.

Now, several residents have once again raised objections to the development.

One resident said: “We have concerns about flooding in this location.

“This winter most of Stable Way has had a constant running stream of water from the fields where you propose to build these houses.”

Another resident said: “I am not against new building projects and the need for affordable housing is plainly obvious, not only for people to live but also to maintain the viability of town and village shops, schools and recreational facilities.

“That said, perhaps now, more than ever, the environment must be put centre stage when deciding upon new proposals, and the environment isn’t just trees and fields – it is also the current housing stock and its infrastructure.

“This should not be degraded and damaged by overuse in the relentless pursuit of profit.”