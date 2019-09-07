Fete to officially open new community park at Owmby by Spital

Two neighbouring villages will be celebrating this weekend as they open a new community park.

Residents from Owmby by Spital and Normanby by Spital will be coming together for a village fete this Sunday, September 8, at the park, which was gifted to the villages by the Marshall family, as part of a 106 building condition, which means developments help provide local amenities.

Sunday’s event will be the biggest the two villages have seen since they hosted Jubilee celebrations in 2012.

Committee member Tracey Firth said: “The aim of the day is to support and celebrate the park, bring the villagers together and fundraise to sustain the park.”

Officially opening the park at noon will be the community park’s chairman, and West Lindsey District Councillor, Jeff Summers.

Included at the fun family event will be children’s races at 12.30pm (registration at noon); a fun dog show at 2.30pm, with registration at 2pm, and a village tug of war at 3.45pm.

Throughout the day, there will be a small selection of classic vehicles, music from the Stringing Nettles Ukulele Band, refreshments in the WI tent, first aid demonstrations by LIVES and much more.

Parking will be available in the field opposite the park.