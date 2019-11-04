Fatal collision at Grayingham

Police are appealing for information following a fatal collision between at Grayingham.

The collision happened at around 10.30pm on Friday, November 1, where the B1398 meets the B1205, and involved a black Audi A3 and a grey Jaguar XF.

The driver of the Audi A3, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the same car, a female teenager, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact the police on 101, quoting incident 473 of November 1.