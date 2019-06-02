Fashion fun for friends at Faldingworth

Three decades of the Friends of Faldingworth School was celebrated with a fashion show, where past members were the VIPS.

Over the past 30 years, the committee has raised more than £40,000 in support of the school.

Current chairperson, Julie Shoulder said: “This is an incredible amount for such a small school.

“We wanted to say thank you to the previous committee members for their support and help in the past, so they were our VIPs at the fashion show.”

The show added another £173 into the FOFS pot, with the money being used towards transport costs for swimming and school trips, one-off school purchases and an annual pantomime trip for the whole school.

Celebrations will continue with a ‘Cheers for 30 Years’ theme to this year’s scarecrow festival, on June 29 and 30.

Ideas can range from news, politics, music, TV, etc over the last three decades.

To get involved contact the school on 01673 885366.