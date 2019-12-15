Farm setting for live Nativity at South Kelsey

A magical evening to bring Christmas alive will be held tomorrow in South Kelsey.

The Kelsey Group of Churches is once again joining with Hall Farm Park for a live Nativity

The event will be held next Thursday, December 19, starting at 7pm, and admission is free.

Hall Farm Park owner, Tracy Knapton said: “This magical evening brings the true meaning of Christmas alive, telling the story of Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.

“This event takes place outdoors and in our animal barn, so it is a good idea to wrap up warm, wear outdoor footwear and bring a torch! Refreshments will be served afterwards in the tea room.”