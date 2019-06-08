Farm preparing to open for annual event

Take a peak behind the farm gate as this year’s Open Farm Sunday event takes place on June 9.

Hundreds of farms across the country will be opening to the public so people can get closer to farming and see for themselves where their food comes from, how it is produced and learn more about farming and the fabulous job it does.

Open Farm Sunday at Stainton le Vale EMN-190306-000912001

One of those taking part is Hall Farm at Stainton le Vale.

Hall Farm is an outstanding example of how an efficient commercial farm can enhance the distinctive landscape of the Lincolnshire Wold.

Visitors will also be able to see the many environmental features on the farm which demonstrates the way they care for the countryside.

There will be much more to see on the day too, including farm machinery, cattle, sheep, local food stalls, farming and countryside displays, birds of prey and a vintage tractor run.

Make a day of it and take along a picnic, or enjoy burgers barbecued by members of the Market Rasen Rotary Club.

Refreshments and home-made cakes will also be on sale from the local church and WI.

Annabel Shackleton, LEAF Open Farm Sunday Manager said: “LEAF Open Farm Sunday is a wonderful opportunity for visitors – both young and old – to get closer to farming and the people that make it happen.

“Each event is unique, each farm is different and every farmer too, but what they all share is a passion for farming, amazing expertise and a commitment to caring for the countryside.”

Opening time at Hall Farm is 10am to 4pm.

To find out more about Open Farm Sunday and other farms taking part visit www.farmsunday.org