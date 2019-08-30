Family pays tribute to ‘caring family man’ killed in double fatality at Thoresway

The family of a man killed in a double fatality near Market Rasen earlier this month have today (Friday) released a tribute to him.

Tony Scarbro (36) died alongside a man aged in his 60s and from the Hull area after a collision on the B1225 at Stone Farm, Thoresway, on Saturday, August 17.

A statement issued by Tony’s family and partner Lauren Scaife said: “Words cannot begin to explain how much we are all going to miss Tony and I don’t know what we will do without him he was a massive presence in all our lives.

“Tony was from a big family and has two daughters who he loved very much.

“He was a real family man and was at his happiest spending time with Lauren and his daughters.

“Tony had a great sense of humour and always made light of everything.

“Tony was a kind and caring man who would always do anything for anyone.

“Tony had a passion for anything with an engine and enjoyed tinkering in his garage with friends.”

• Following the collision, Lincolnshire Police issued an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward. Incident 382 of August 17 refers.