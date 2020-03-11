Familiar faces return to reopen Rasen restaurant

Two familiar faces are back in town, ready to welcome old and new customers from this weekend.

The Olive in the town’s King Street closed its doors at the end of November.

Now, owners Tommy and Christine Haughey are back in charge and ready to get the eatery back to its number one spot on review site Tripadviser.

When the news of the reopening broke on social media, the pair couldn’t have been more delighted with the response.

Tommy said: “We have been overwhelmed with the reaction of people.

“There have been so many lovely comments - we really didn’t expect it and were just blown away.

“Now, we just can’t wait to get open.

“This is a lovely old building and it should be being used.

“And with it being in such a prominent place at the entrance to the town, it needs to be in use to make a better impression of the town as a whole .”

Tommy will be taking up his old position in the kitchen, while Christine will be running the front of house.

Christine said: “We have had a break from it all over the past few months and now we are really enthusiastic to get back into it.”

The Olive will be offering its signature tapas menu, alongside its very popular traditional Sunday lunch.

Tommy said: “We want to bring back the essence of The Olive we started along in Queen Street.

“We have plans to build on that - offering tapas from Mexico and around the world.

“We are also looking at ‘pop-up’ nights, perhaps going Italian or Indian for one night only.

“We also want to look at doing entertainment nights and we have just put together a bespoke £1,000 wedding package, which we can now offer.

“We are here for the long haul and we want to offer good food at a reasonable price.

“We know what our customers want and that is what we will be delivering.”

•The Olive will be reopening its doors this Friday, March 13.

From then, it will be open Wednesday to Saturday, from 5.30pm, and for Sunday lunch, from noon to 4pm.