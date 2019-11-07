Exhibition opening success at Caistor

A local artist has opened his month-long exhibition in Caistor to rave reviews.

The display of work by Richard Chuck will be on show throughout November at Bricktree Gallery, at The Loft, Bob’s Lane.

Visitors to the preview evening last Friday were delighted with the original work on show, with Richard and gallery owner Sarah Lamballe equally delighted with the three sales that evening.

There will be another chance for visitors to the gallery to meet Richard today (Wednesday) when the gallery will be open from 5pm to 9pm to coincide with the monthly street food market.

Bricktree Gallery is open three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday - from 10am to 4pm or by appointment.

For full details see Bricktree Gallery’s Facebook page.

To arrange a private viewing with Sarah or Richard message Sarah on 07974 194888.

Bricktree Gallery also offers help and advice on upcycling furniture with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, Fusion Mineral Paint and Saltwash.