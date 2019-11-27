Doddington Hall and Gardens promises the most magical Christmas yet as it transforms into an enchanted forest with surprises at every turn.

Beautifully shaped, decorated trees and foliage have magically sprouted and a host of magical creatures can be discovered.

Enchanted Forest at Doddington Hall'Photo Instinctive Photography EMN-191126-090540001

Meanwhile, guests can enjoy festive Christmas menus and afternoon tea at the award winning restaurant.

The season also sees the return of the best dressed Christmas tree competition (#DoddingtonTree) as well as festive retail outlets - The Bauble Barn, the Toy Box and home-grown Christmas trees.

Claire Birch, whose family has owned and lived in Doddington Hall for 190 years, said: “Christmas at Doddington has become a huge local tradition over the last 50 years, and we pull out all the stops to create a truly magical experience, creating extra special memories for everyone who visits.

“This year, with our Enchanted Forest theme, Doddington is set to sparkle and thrill like never before and our team is working hard to make sure everything is absolutely perfect.”

In Doddington Hall’s Enchanted Forest, unicorns, fairies and woodland creatures will welcome visitors as they explore the indoor forest.

Decorations throughout the hall and gardens are largely handmade, using material that’s grown or produced on the Doddington estate.

Inspired by the works of C.S. Lewis, the Long Gallery will become the world of Narnia, where snow and ice adorn the path through this magical world.

Lucky guests might even meet Father Christmas and his elves in the cosy setting of the library (booking required).

Christmas at Doddington Hall and Gardens will be celebrated until December 22, with the hall open from Wednesday to Friday noon-4pm and Saturday and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Admission charges apply; details at doddingtonhall.com