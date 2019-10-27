Emma to give after care to air ambulance patients

A new post has been created by the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to help people with their recovery following a serious incident or medical emergency.

Emma Hawkesford-Webb has recently joined the charity as their new Patient & Family Liaison Officer.

Her role will be to help patients with their transition back to independent living; bridging the gap between the rapid on scene pre-hospital treatment the charity provides and the patient’s long-term recovery.

Emma said: “When I saw this new post at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, I thought it would be a great way to incorporate all of my previous experience whilst helping to support patients and families who have been attended by such an incredible service.

“I am excited and honoured to be part of the team, and I am looking forward to helping many patients and families who may need support by helping them to understand what happened during the incident our crew attended, putting them in touch with the medical team who assisted them and offering someone to talk to.”

Emma has served as a community mental health nurse for the last two years.

Previously, she specialised in recovery and anaesthetics based at Jersey General Hospital, whilst completing training as an anaesthetics nurse at Southampton University.

As part of her new role, Emma’s day-to-day work will range from identifying patient needs to referring them towards a holistic suite of solutions, be it follow up medical care or support from another service provider or charity.

She will also offer support to both patients and their families, aiding the physical and psychological recovery as an extension to the clinical care provided by the charity.

Karen Jobling, the charity’s chief executive officer, said “Being involved in a serious accident or medical emergency can be a life-changing experience for many patients and their families.

“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and we want them to know that our help and support doesn’t stop after they leave our care.

“This is a very exciting time of development for our Charity, and we’re delighted to welcome Emma as our Patient & Family Liaison Officer.”

Emma can be contacted by email at e.hawkesfordwebb@ambucopter.org.uk or call 01522 548469.