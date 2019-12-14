Emerald Anniversary celebrations for Market Rasen Flower Club

Market Rasen Flower Club is celebrating its 55th anniversary and, here, member Lesley Bailey gives an insight into the group.

The Flower Club first met on 10 November 1964 at the Catholic Church Schoolroom.

Picture from the past: some of the founder members at the pearl anniversary celebrations

Founding members included names many Rasen people will remember - Mrs Beckett, Mrs Allison, Mrs Main, Mrs Sharpe, Mrs Linnell and others, who were joined by 56 new members.

Annual fees stood at 10/6d and refreshments 6d !

Some headlines from early Club Minutes, include:

○ Christmas Luncheon in 1969, provided by Starbucks at a cost of 18/- per head.

Sara Green and Lesley Bailey cut the celebration cake

○ The Club participated in Market Rasen Feast Week (1969), donating £50 of money

raised to the “Festival Hall Committee”.

The Club has also donated various amounts of money to numerous local and national charities throughout the years.

○Margaret Waud “Miss Chamber of Trade” presented the prizes at the Club’s supper evening during Feast Week in 1970.

the celebration cake

○ The 1971 club donations to NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arranging Societies) were delayed by the national postal strike!

During the past 55 years, the club has met in a variety of venues, including the Race Course, Salvation Army, Church Halls, Festival Hall and our newest venue, New Life Church .

Regular demonstrations, workshops and garden visits have taken place and we have seen many changes in styles of arrangements, availability of plant materials and the increasing use of environmentally friendly materials.

Membership has included a wealth of talent and boasts success by both individual members and Club entries in floral competitions - local, national and world events.

Mark Entwistle dazzled with his seasonal demonstration in the club's emerald year

This has also been evident in impressive displays in places such as Westminster Abbey, Lincoln Cathedral, Southwell Minster, Chatsworth House, Grimsthorpe Castle and many local churches.

Numbers have fluctuated, but our current group is enthusiastic and committed to ensuring the Club meets for many more years to spend time together in our shared love of flower arranging.

We look forward to welcoming visitors and new members in the coming year.

Keep an eye on the club’s Facebook page for dates, times and contact points for future meetings.

You will be made very welcome.