A patient has been taken to Lincoln County Hospital after a medical emergency in Market Rasen earlier today (Tuesday).

A spokesman from East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 12pm today (Tuesday) to a private address in Market Rasen to assist with a medical emergency.

“We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, two crewed ambulances and a doctor.

“We transported one patient to Lincoln County Hospital.”