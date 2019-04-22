Easter fun at The Willows

A family charity day will be held at The Willows Centre in Glentham this Easter Monday.

Go along between 9am and 5pm when the focus will be on fun at this free event.

Activities will include children’s gardening; an Easter egg hunt; giant outdoor games and a colouring competition.

Take along your Easter bonnet too and the best will win a prize (judged in the afternoon with bluebird bridal boutique).

There will also be local artists and crafters exhibiting and 10 per cent off all plants to keep the adults entertained.

The event will be raising money for Lincs Ark Animal Welfare, who will be running a tombola and quiz.

Lincs Ark is a small charity, which rescues and rehomes cats, kittens and other small animals.

They are entirely self-funded, raising money via appeals and fundraising events,